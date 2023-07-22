Rafila: No country can provide necessary beds for burned, in catastrophes,we are expanding network

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, said on Saturday, in Timisoara, that no country in the world can provide the necessary beds for the severely burned, in the event of a catastrophe, but Romania has started expanding the infrastructure that can serve this area, especially after the 2016 moment.

According to him, at the national level, at the moment, there are about 30 beds for the elderly, and after the completion of the expansion project, 50 beds will be available, Agerpres informs."The major burns centers are being expanded in Bucharest, Targu Mures and Timisoara, the last one being in the most advanced stage, and it will provide 12 beds. At the national level, we have about 30 beds and we will reach 50 after the completion of the project, including pediatric beds. The center in Timisoara is the most advanced, the land has been developed here (...). Within the Timisoara County Hospital there will be this new building that will offer 12 new places. (...). No country in the world can set up so many beds for burn patients, which could serve such patients in case of emergency, catastrophe, and there must also be the possibility of solving at the national level, but also through international partnerships. We will soon sign an agreement, in this sense, with the Belgian government, in order to have a legislation and a predictive mechanism bil for such patients, in case of catastrophe," explained Minister Alexandru Rafila, in a press conference.He emphasized that all this specialized infrastructure must be served by qualified personnel and that they work closely with the Plastic Surgery Commission of the Ministry of Health, so that as many beds as possible are operationalized at the national level.The manager of the Timisoara County Hospital, Dorel Sandesc, said that the five-bed intensive care unit of the medical unit he runs is permanently almost full."This department represents, from the point of view of costs, a financial hole for the hospital, but there is no problem of not supporting these patients. The Ministry of Health has implemented a program for additional funding for the care of major burns," said Dorel Sandesc.The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, was present in Timisoara, on Saturday, where he visited the stage of implementation of a project of the Ministry, through the World Bank: the multifunctional building that includes the Burn Victim Center and which will connect the buildings of the County Hospital."By achieving this goal, we want to make the first de facto regional hospital in a modernized functional complex that will cover the medical needs of the area for patients with serious or intermediate level burns (...). The total investment is 246 million RON and will be completed in 2025," said Dorel Sandesc