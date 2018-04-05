Rail freight transport grows 6.6pct, while road transport increases 4.7pct in 2017

Border police officers from Bors Border Crossing Point (PTF) - Bihor County found on Friday morning 79 people - citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Turkey and China - who tried to illegally get out of the country, hidden inside a truck.

According to a press release the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) issued to AGERPRES, the people concerned - 41 men, 18 women and 20 minors - were discovered in a truck driven by a Serbian citizen on the way out of the country during routine police check-ups."In the morning of April 6, 2018, around 9:30, a Serbian citizen, a driver of a car registered in Serbia, came to the PTF Bors - ITPF Oradea at the exit of the country. The documents provided for check-up showed that he was carrying pellets from Romania to Poland. The cargo was loaded from the territory of Romania and the truck had previously entered Romania unloaded from the territory of Serbia. While carrying out the specific risk analyzes, the physical control of the means of transport was carried out by the joint control team of Romanian and Hungarian border officers, and 79 people, out of whom 41 men, 18 women and 20 minors were discovered hiding inside the truck," the release said.According to the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF), those concerned were citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Turkey and China, registered as asylum seekers in Romania.

AGERPRES .