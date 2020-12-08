 
     
Railway traffic carried out under winter conditions; two trains out of order

tren gara

The railway traffic is carried out under winter conditions, and a speed limit has been established on the Constanta connection due to strong wind gusts, the spokesperson for Romanian Railway Company (CFR) Oana Branzan informs on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

Several trains were delayed on Tuesday morning at the North Station timetable.

"Rail traffic is carried out under winter conditions, but without major traffic problems. In Faurei, due to the thick layer of ice deposited over the switches, they were harder to handle. Towards Constanta we have a speed limit of 80 km per hour, at this time, due to the strong wind gusts, between Fundulea and Sarulesti, and between Lehliu and Sarulesti, there was a traffic on one line, because on the other line the train R 8014 broke down," explained Oana Branzan.

Also, on the Galati connection, the R 7360 train is defective on line I, between Rosetti and Cilibia, and the other trains only ran on line II.

