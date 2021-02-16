Reducing cost of work visas for Romanian workers, discussed by Dan Barna with British ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna discussed with British Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, about finding a solution to reduce the cost of work visas for Romanians who want to work in the United Kingdom.

"Romanians are currently one of the largest and strongest communities in the UK. As a percentage of the working population, they are even more important, because they are all at the age when they can work. And they do. In the City of London companies, in the health system or in services and production across the entire British territory, the Romanians' positive contribution is obvious and adds to our good relations. That is why we have agreed with the British Ambassador, Mr Andrew Noble, to continue efforts bilaterally to find a solution to reduce the cost of work visas for Romanian workers who want to join those already there," the deputy prime minister wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to him, the relations between the United Kingdom and Romania have a "major" development potential both at institutional and economic level.

"I have told Ambassador Noble that Romania is 'open for business', as the current level of British investment in our country is still below the level we would like it to be. The relevance of the strategic partnership between our countries goes beyond the bilateral framework, and this relationship has positive implications for the entire region. I believe that, after last year's elections, this partnership has all the data to become even stronger," Barna said.