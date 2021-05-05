Regulation of telework activity, draft adopted by Senate

The plenum of the Senate adopted, on Tuesday, a draft initiated by the Liberal MPs that targets the amendment of Law no. 81/2018 regarding the telework activity, in the sense of bringing flexibility to the work relations taking place under such conditions.

According to the explanation of reasons, the necessity of this draft regards the elimination of provisions which are "outdated, inapplicable in relation to the sense of the teleworking activity in the current legislation, simplifying and adapting the current realities of the telework activity."

The draft normative act provides that "the employer is within his right to check the activity of the teleworking employee by using communications and information technology, in the conditions set down by the individual labor contract, the internal regulations and/or the applicable collective labor contract, in the conditions of the law."The project was adopted with one amendment regarding the obligations of the employer to the employee."Infringing the provisions regarding the obligation of the employer to ensure conditions so that the teleworking employee receives sufficient and adequate training in the realm of work health and safety, especially under the form of work information and instruction regarding the use of equipment with screens: at employment, upon introducing new work equipment, or upon introducing new working procedure, is punishable by fine worth 2,000 RON," the amendment says.The Senate is the first Chamber notified, while the decision of the Chamber of Deputies will be final, reports Agerpres.