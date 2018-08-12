Retail business with motor vehicles and motorcycles up by 9 percent in first six months

The turnover of trade, maintenance and repairing of motor vehicles and motorcycles, raw series, went up by 9 pct during the first 6 months of this year, due to growth increased in the trade of motorcycles, components and accessories, motorcycle maintenance and repair (22.4 pct), vehicle trade (17.4 pct) and activities that came from the commerce of components and parts for motor vehicles (2.7 pct), according to the data published Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Activities concerning the maintenance and repairing of motor vehicles registered drops of 9.6 pct.Expressed as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, the turnover of retail trade in motor vehicles, maintenance and repairing of motor vehicles and motorcycles, went up by 10.8 percent, as opposed to the similar period of the previous year.The activity of market services, rendered to the population, as raw series, registered a turnover that is 5.1 percent larger, in comparison with the period of January - June 2017, that came from the activity of tourism agencies and tour operators (+5.9 pct), hotels and restaurants activities (+5.3 pct), gambling and other recreational activities (+3.8 pct), cleaning and drying activities of clothing and wool products (+3.6 pct) and beauty and hair activities (+2.2 pct).The market activity of rendering services to the population, expressed as workdays and seasonally adjusted series, registered a turnover that is 4.5 pct larger.