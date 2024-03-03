Right Force unveils candidates for Bucharest district mayoralties, endorsing incumbent Dan

The Right Force Party has picked its candidates for the Bucharest district mayoralties and reiterated their endorsement of incumbent Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan for re-election.

They are Horia Grigorescu - District 1 City Hall; Oana Nicolescu - District 2 City Hall; Catalin Nitu - District 3 City Hall; Ciprian Grigore Pericleanu - District 4 City Hall; Bogdan Francu - District 5 City Hall, and Ionel Puscas - District 6 City Hall, Agerpres informs.

Right Force national leader Ludovic Orban says the party has decided to endorse incumbent Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan for re-election.

At a Bucharest Right Force conference on Saturday, Orban said that the decision to hold the local elections at the same time with the European Parliament election is a "vile, undemocratic, anti-constitutional" decision, being taken against the alliance of Save Romania Union (USR), People's Movement Party (PMP) and the Right Force.

"This wicked, undemocratic, anti-constitutional decision to force Romanians to come to the polls to elect their mayors, local councillors, county chairs and county councillors is taken for several perverse reasons. First and foremost, it is taken against us. That is the real reason, because they know very well that we, in the first phase, laid the foundations only of an alliance for the elections to the European Parliament, that we are three distinct political parties which, faced with the obligation to prepare for local elections, will have to do these things within a month. A month to harmonise, to establish our mayoral candidates, when in many settlements there are good candidates for mayors from USR, the Right Force and PMP, to try to prepare strategically for such a battle as local elections, given that we will be up against 2,900 mayors belonging to PSD and PNL," Orban said.

He added that city hall officials are "half turned into electioneering agents" and are joined by local councillors.

"More than 30,000 local councillors, hundreds of thousands of city hall employees, are half transformed into electoral agents, especially in rural areas and small towns, with all sinecure holders smuggled through the back door, to public bodies, ministries state-owned companies that will become electoral agents overnight."

The leader of the Right Force added that the decision to combine elections is an "attempt to hijack the citizens' vote, (...) to impede the free exercise of citizens' vote."

"I cannot believe that 34 years after the Revolution, a government in Romania can dare announce that it is amending the electoral legislation just three months before the elections without any public consultation, by emergency ordinance, and we have quite many confirmations of the fact that such attempts clearly represent an attempt at electoral fraud, an attempt to hijack the citizens' vote, an attempt to prevent the free exercise of citizens' vote. And what these fearful people propose, who plot everything they are up to out of fear, out of fear of people, out of fear that sooner or later the revolt against their callousness will manifest itself, propose some things that are absolutely unacceptable; with three months and a few days they say that the election date will be June 9.