RO-USAR team has so far managed to rescue 4 people from rubble in Turkey

The Romanian rescuers in Turkey managed to pull four people out from the rubble, including a 16-year-old teenager.

"Yesterday morning [Wednesday - ed.n], in the intervention area indicated by the Turkish authorities, the Romanian rescuers identified a conscious person, a 16-year-old teenager, stuck under the rubble. After several hours of intervention, a magnitude 4.2 aftershock was recorded at the action site of the Romanian rescuers, leading to changes in the collapsed elements, and thus complicating the rescue mission of the teenager. An excavator was requested in support to butress the upper part of the construction, and the mixed support team continued the rescue mission, by creating an access tunnel to the casualty," says IGSU on Thursday, on its Facebook page.

The RO-USAR team managed to save the young man stuck under the rubble, who was conscious and cooperative.

"With sustained efforts and over 20 hours of continuous work, the team from Romania managed to save the young man stuck under the rubble, who was conscious and cooperative. He was handed over to the medical crews to receive the required medical care," says the source.

Until this moment, the mixed team from Romania managed to save 4 people, casualties of the series of earthquakes produced in the Republic of Turkey.

During the night, at the direction of the Turkish authorities, the team from Romania carried out 2 more search missions in 2 different places.

"Unfortunately, no living persons have been identified," says IGSU.

Currently, the team is moving to a new 8 storey building, completely collapsed, to carry out a search operation. There are already local intervention teams and a high-tonnage crane here, but the Turkish authorities have requested support, the source mentions.

At this moment, there are 2 support teams from Romania in Turkey, made up of specialized RO-USAR search and rescue personnel, SMURD physicians and nurses, staff with canine teams with the Utility Dogs Club, Transilvania Rescue Dogs, Rescue Dogs Gugulania, that are in permanent contact with the Turkish authorities, AFAD representatives being the ones directly responsible for designating the area of action and intervention of the international teams that came to provide assistance.AGERPRES