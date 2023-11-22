Romania absorbs 87 pct of 2014-2020 financial year, only 1bln euros under PNRR

Next year, in the first quarter, Romania will reach an absorption rate of 98%, money spent, in the 2014-2020 financial year, of which it has currently attracted 87%, Minister for European Investment and Projects Adrian Caciu said on Wednesday, on the sidelines of a specialized event.

As for the 2021 - 2027 financial year, calls worth 19 billion euros are currently being launched, and by the end of the year calls for another 6 billion euros will be launched, so that in 2024 the entire financial envelope that Romania has under the Cohesion Policy will be available to beneficiaries, agerpres reports.

"Under the PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan], for example, at this moment, we have contracts of 30 billion euros, so they should start to produce expenditure, but we are not only talking about money, they must produce effects, we must see investments in progress. The country has to - yes, some people don't like the country to be a construction site - but at the end of the day this is the stage we are going to be in. Everywhere there will be building sites, be they schools, kindergartens, hospitals," said Adrian Caciu.

The minister further said that around 1 billion euros is actually being spent under the PNRR at the moment.He stressed that by 2026 Romania is obliged to spend everything it has at its disposal through the PNRR.