Romania and Turkey to organize university forum next year

Romania and Turkey will organize a university forum next year, the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, and the president of the Council of Higher Education from Ankara, Erol Ozvar, who is visiting Bucharest, decided on Thursday.

Ligia Deca had a meeting with a delegation led by Erol Ozvar, the discussions was aimed at intensifying cooperation in the field of higher education, the Ministry of Education informed through a statement sent to AGERPRES.

At the same time, an expert level group will be created to address topics of common interest such as the recognition of diplomas, increasing the number of inter-university partnerships and academic mobility, common scholarship schemes for students and teaching staff.

Romania and Turkey concluded a Memorandum of Understanding regarding cooperation in the field of higher education between the Ministry of Education and the Council for Higher Education.