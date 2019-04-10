Romania at Europalia: A show for the Romanian soul, exhibitions about Dacia and Brancusi

A music and dance show dedicated to the Romanian soul, especially created by choreographer Wim Vandekezbus, or the "Dacia" exhibitions representing the beginnings of the history of the Romanian people, and the "Brancusi" exhibition, a unique event dedicated to the artist and his studio, are among Romania's proposals for the Europalia International Arts Festival, to take place in Brussels in October 2019-January 2020.

"For the first time, Romania is a guest country at this biannual festival, on which occasion we will capitalize on both our fascinating history and impressive artistic scene. (...) The programme of the festival became more clear after the first selection from the more than 250 events to take place in Belgium and surrounding states," informed the Romanian Cultural Institute in a release to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The beginnings of the Romanian people's history will be presented in the "Dacia" exhibition (October 19 2019 - April 26 2020), with unique pieces, which also include some gold and silver treasures never seen before in the Belgian cultural space, which exhibition proposes a time travel and tells the story of the indigenous population and also of some defining events in the history of the Romanian people, such as the Roman conquests.

Europalia will also bring Brancusi in Brussels for the first time this autumn (October 2, 2019 - January 12, 2020), the exhibition focusing on both directions of the artist's work (sculpture and photography).

"This will be a unique event dedicated to the artist and his studio, which was visited by the famous artists of that time - Amadeo Modigliani, Fernand Leger, Man Ray. The project includes important works from museums and private collections around the world, including the "Sleeping Muse," "The Kiss" or "Leda." Besides Brancusi's iconic sculptures, extraordinary pictures and documents, there will also be exhibited works of his contemporaries, like Marcel Duchamp, Medardo Rosso or Auguste Rodin," specified ICR.

For the Brancusi exhibition, the Europalia Festival will also collaborate with the ART BASICS for CHILDREN (ABC) centre in Brussels, which will offer a unique experience to visitors, as the ABC specialists will provide guided tours of the Brancusi exhibition to school groups, children and their parents.

Romania's presence at the Festival is ensured by the Romanian Cultural Institute, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture and National Identity, the General Secretariat of the Government.

As one of the most important international arts festivals in the world, Europalia is believed to be the most ample cultural manifestation in Belgium. The Festival is organised once every two years, under the patronage of the Royal House of Belgium, in Belgium and the neighbouring countries - France, The Netherlands and Germany or UK.

The first edition of the International Arts Festival Europalia, which had a multi-discipline nature - visual arts, shows, music, film, literature, cultural education - took place in 1969.