Romania continues to promote candidacy for UN Security Council non-permanent member

Romania will continue to promote its candidacy for a non-permanent member of the United Nations' Security Council, "an important external policy goal", the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a release, according to Agerpres.

"A strong support on the political class's behalf and the Romanian society's as a whole, of the media included, enhances the chances of success," the MAE release adds.The above-mentioned specification is sent as a result of the information surfaced in the media according to which Romania would have lost the seat of a non-permanent member in the UN Security Council.In context, the ministry recalls that Romania has applied in 2006 for a non-permanent member to the UN Security Council for the 2020 - 2021 period, on the spot allocated to the East-European Group our country is a party. Elections for this mandate are due within the General Assembly of the United Nations in June 2019.According to the UN Charter, Chapter IV, Art. 18, the mandate of a non-permanent member in the Security Council could be only grabbed by vote within the General Assembly, with support of two-thirds of the UN member states that currently count for 193, the MAE release concludes.