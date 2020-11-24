Romania contributes 50k euro to UNICEF, for projects in education and youth in Afghanistan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Tuesday, in online format, in the Afghanistan 2020 Conference, context in which he announced that Romania will allot a voluntary contribution worth 50,000 euro to UNICEF, afferent to the implementation of projects in the domain of education and youth in Afghanistan.

According to MAE, the event took place in a crucial political context for the future of Afghanistan, taking into account that, on September 12, in Doha, intra-Afghan negotiations started, targeting the reaching of a comprehensive political agreement and a durable peace.

MAE shows that, in the intervention he had during the plenary session of the Conference, Minister Bogdan Aurescu emphasized the important role of Romania as a contributor to the efforts to stabilize Afghanistan, including through the consistent support for the NATO Resolute Support mission.

The head of Romanian diplomacy said that the direct peace discussions between all the Afghan political forces remain essential for a comprehensive and durable peace process which would represent the interests of Afghan society in a balanced way. He emphasized the necessity to ensure respect for women's rights and the solving of the issue of internally-displaced persons and refugees, as important stages of the process of peace and reconciliation.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs firmly condemned the recent armed attacks on educational facilities in Kabul and emphasized that there can be no justification for acts of terrorism. He emphasized the necessity to respect the principles that stem from the inter-governmental political commitment Safe Schools Declaration for the protection of students, teachers, schools and universities, given the armed actions and violence Afghanistan is facing," MAE indicates.