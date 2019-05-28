Romania: European Elections 2019 / BEC - partial results: PNL - 26.35pct, PSD - 23.16pct, USR PLUS Alliance - 21.24pct

The National Liberal Party (PNL) obtained 26.35 percent of the votes in the elections to the European Parliament held on Sunday, whereas the Social Democratic Party (PSD) 23.16 percent and the Save Romania Union (USR) PLUS Alliance 21.24 percent, according to the partial data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Monday evening.

The BEC centralised on Monday by 19:30hrs a number of 6,197,239 ballot papers which arrived physically at the institution.

Next in the ranking is PRO Romania with 6.77 percent, followed by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) with 6.19 percent and the People's Movement Party (PMP) with 5.64 percent.

According to the BEC, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) got 4.13 percent, independent candidates Peter Costea obtained 1.47 percent, George Nicolae Simion - 1.23 percent and Gregoriana Carmen Tudoran - 1.11 percent, whereas the National Union for the Progress of Romania (UNPR) got 0.59 percent, the United Romania Party (PRU) - 0.54 percent, the Romanian Socialist Party obtained 0.44 percent, the Independent Social Democratic Party - 0.29 percent and the National Unity Bloc - 0.23 percent.

The next results will be announced on Tuesday at 11:00hrs.

