Romania exports silk worth almost 23 million euro 4 months into 2020

Romania exported in the first four months of 2020 silk worth 22.8 million euro, 31 percent less compared with the similar period of the previous year, according to the data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

On the other hand, the silk imports stood at 24.3 million euro (minus 28.9 percent), thus resulting in a deficit of 1.5 million euro.Silk exports went entirely to EU countries (22.7 million euro), the main destination being Italy (22.6 million euro).In respect to imports from EU countries, these totalled 12.3 million euros and came mainly from Italy (10.4 million euros) and Germany (900,000 euro).