Romania, guest of honour at Belgrade International Book Fair, with more than 30 Romanian authors participating

Romania is guest of honour at the 65th edition of the Belgrade International Book Fair, one of the largest events of this kind in South-Eastern Europe, an event which will take place in the capital of Serbia between October 23-30, the Embassy of Romania in Belgrade informs on its Facebook page.

The Ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Serbia, Silvia Davidoiu, participated on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, in the first conference that prefaces the opening of the Belgrade International Book Fair.

More than 30 Romanian authors will be present at the Romania stand, organized in a generous and modern space. Romanian publishing novelties will be exhibited (fiction, non-fiction, books for children and youth, art) and there will be more than 30 events attended by writers, editors, translators, cultural journalists and university professors from both countries. In the center of attention will be the appearances of recent years from Romanian literature in the Serbian language, translations belonging to the most famous Romanian writers of the moment, but also from classic authors, volumes of history, linguistics, etc.

Among the invited authors who will meet with their counterparts from Serbia and especially with the reading public are: Gabriela Adamesteanu, Veronica D. Niculescu, Tatiana Tibuleac, Doina Rusti, Ioana Parvulescu, Filip Florian, Radu Pavel Gheo, Lucian Dan Teodorovici, Bogdan Alexandru Stanescu, Iulian Ciocan, Augustin Cupsa, Cosmin Persa, Claudiu Komartin, Robert Serban, Radu Paraschivescu, Vlad Zografi, Mihai Firica, Slavomir Gvozdenovici.

The role of moderator will be taken over by authors and journalists from both countries - Paula Erizanu, Adina Popescu, Luminita Corneanu, Virginia Popovici, Oana Hergenröther, Daniela Popov and others.

The most loved Romanian poet in Serbia, Nichita Stanescu, will be the central figure of the graphic concept of Romania's presence in Belgrade and will be evoked in an event dubbed Belgrade in 5 friends. My friend, Nichita, organized in collaboration with the Serbian Writers' Association, the Filip Visnjic publishing house and the National Museum of Romanian Literature.

Among the Serbian partners with whom the Romanian writers will meet, are the well-known prose writers Svetislav Basara and Dragan Velikic, in a dialogue with Gabriela Adamesteanu and Filip Florian, the researcher Aleksandra Kolakovic who will discuss cultural diplomacy with the historian Adrian Cioroianu, the poets Igor Marojevic and Radmila Petrovic present at a series of launches of poetry volumes, cultural journalists, editors and, last but not least, the translators of Romanian literature to whom we owe the extent of these events, the Embassy's release reads.

There is no lack of representatives of Serbian-language literature from Romania and Romanian-language literature from Serbia. One of the long-awaited events is entitled The 10 Without Borders in which Slavomir Gvozdenovici, Liubita Raichici, Ljubinka Stankov, Borco Ilin, Goran Mrakic, Valentin Mic, Mircea Lelea, Mariana Stratulat, Aurora Rotariu Planjanin and Ioan Baba will participate.

The entire concept of Romania's presence in this edition of the Belgrade International Book Fair can be found in the press release published by the Romanian Ministry of Culture at the link: http://www.cultura.ro/books-friends-romania-prin- the-ministry-of-culture-the-guest-of-honor-at-the-65th-edition-of-the-fair.AGERPRES