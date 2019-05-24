Romania imports over two million toe in Q1 2019

In the first three months of 2019, Romania imported some 2.035 million tonne of oil equivalent (toe) by 82,200 toe (3.9pct) lower than the one imported in the similar period of 2018, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The crude oil output totalled in the mentioned period 829,000 toe, by 0.1pct (1,200 toe) higher than the previous year's one.The main raw energy resources have accounted for 8.725 million toe, down by 172,800 toe against the first three months of 2018.Romania's domestic production exceeded 5.167 million toe, down by 184,100 toe as compared to the same period of the previous year, while import was 3.557 million toe.