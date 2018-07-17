Romania's Foreign Ministry takes steps with Libyan central, local authorities to find abducted Romanian

The Embassy of Romania in Libya, relocated to Tunis, has undertaken steps, as a matter of urgency, with Libyan central and local authorities to find a Romanian national reported abducted in Libya, and also requested support from Romania's international partners, informs Agerpres.

"Part of the efforts made at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in support of the Romanian citizen reportedly kidnapped on Libya's soil, we want to mention that an inter-institutional task force convened by the minister of foreign affairs continued its activity. On July 16, 2018, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a new meeting aimed at assessing the latest information on the whereabouts of the Romanian citizen," reads a press statement released on Tuesday.

At the meeting, representatives of the organisations that are part of the task force looked into different scenarios and possible actions for solving the situation concerning the Romanian national.

In the same context, MAE met the charge d'affaires of the Libyan Embassy in Bucharest in order to co-ordinate the actions.

The task force is also in constant contact with representatives of the missing Romanian's employer and family.

MAE has advised precaution in the public coverage of the case.

An armed group on Saturday seized four engineers - three Libyans and one Romanian - from the Sharara oil field, part of the Murzuk oil field, according to a Xinhua news agency story.

A military source told Xinhua that the four kidnapped engineers are three Libyans and one Romanian.

"Four engineers, including a Romanian, were abducted from Sharara oil field during routine work in the field earlier this morning," said the military source in the Joint Security Chamber of Ubari city, some 1,100 km south of the capital Tripoli.

The source, who prefers not to be identified for security reasons, said the kidnapping took place as the engineers were leaving the accommodation compound of the field toward a sub-site.

Their car was left at the site, the source added.

Earlier, the EFE news agency reported that at least two people, one of them a Romanian engineer, were abducted by a Libyan militia on Saturday in an attack on the Sharara oil field. The attack took place in the first hour of the morning at one of the checking points at the oilfield, one of the most important in southern Libya.