Romania's Novac wins Motonet GP 2019 javelin throw event

Romanian athlete Alexandru Novac of CSM Bucharest has won the men's javelin throw event at the Motonet EspooGrand Prix 2019 competition in Espoo, Finland, with a 79.70m throw, according to the website of the Romanian Athletics Federation.

Novac, who is preparing for the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha this fall and trying to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, was followed by Finland's Lassi Etelaetalo, 78.66m, and Oliver Helander, 78.43m.For his win, Novac was rewarded with a prize of 1,000 euros.Novac will take compete in three other international competitions in Europe in the following period: in Germany on August 23; in Spain on August 25, and in Italy on August 27.