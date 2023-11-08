Romania, Serbia discuss energy, road, rail transport projects

On an official visit to Serbia November 5-7 at the invitation of Chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia Vladimir Orlic, interim Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Alfred Robert Simonis discussed the main infrastructure projects in the areas of energy, road and rail transport between Romania and Serbia, at a meeting with Orlic at the headquarters of the National Assembly of Serbia.Reviewed at the meeting were parliamentary contacts between the two legislatures, and a wish was voiced for boosting them after the electoral moment in Serbia in December 2023, the Embassy of Romania in Serbia reported in a social media post. Chairman of the Serbia-Romania friendship group in the Serbian Parliament Radovan Arezina also participated in the official talks on Monday.
Also, on Tuesday, at the headquarters of the Presidency of Serbia, a protocol meeting took place of President Aleksandar Vucic and Simonis.
Simonis pointed out that Romania and Serbia share traditional friendly and close relations and reconfirmed that Romania supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia and that it will continue to support Serbia's European integration efforts, adding that the experience accumulated by Romania on this level can serve the similar efforts of Serbia.
During the discussions with the two high-ranking officials, it emerged that it is necessary to continue to strengthen economic ties and that there is room for further growth of trade, and that it is extremely important to continue working on common infrastructure projects, namely the construction of the Pancevo-Timisoara motorway, consolidating energy infrastructure and all other planned projects, as the consolidated connection of the two countries could greatly contribute to the achievement of these set goals.