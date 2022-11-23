Romania-Spain joint gov't meeting / PM Ciua welcomed by his Spanish counterpart Sanchez

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday was welcomed with military honours in Castellan de la Plana, the venue of the first joint meeting of the national governments of Spain and Romania, by President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez, told Agerpres.

The ceremony held before the Palace of Congresses also included a photo op followed by a bilateral meeting of the two prime ministers.

At the same time, the ministers who accompany Ciuca in the official retinue of the Romanian government are scheduled to attend bilateral meetings with their Spanish counterparts.

Labour Minister Marius Budai will discuss with Spain's Minister of Labour and Social Economy Yolanda Diaz Perez.

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will hold talks with Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation Jose Manuel Albares.

Defence Minister Angel Tilvar will meet his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles Fernandez.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea is scheduled to meet Spain's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Luis Planas Puchades.

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Attila Cseke will meet Spain's Minister for Territorial Policy and Government Spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez Garcia.

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila will participate in a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Carolina Darias San Sebastian.

At the end of the meetings, there is a plenary sitting of the government delegations during a working lunch, followed by a signing ceremony of several bilateral documents. Memoranda of understanding and co-operation will be initialled in the areas of labour, health, foreign affairs, culture, emergency management, and agriculture.

At the end of the joint governmental sitting, the two prime ministers will hold a news conference.

Ciuca will also meet members of the Romanian community of Spain.