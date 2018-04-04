stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Romania to serve second successive term on Open Government Partnership Steering Committee

Romania was reelected for its second successive term on the Open Governance Partnership Steering Committee (OGP), the government said in a Wednesday release.


"This comes to confirm the interest of the government of Romania in continuing the implementation of the already assumed commitments in cooperation with the civil society and in carrying out a new plan of action capable of giving fresh momentum to the activities related to priority subjects such as transparency and public consultation in the decision-making process," the cited source said.

At national level, with a view to attaining the strategic goals regarding the OGP commitments, the meeting of the OGP Committee was organized this March with the participation of the civil society and government representatives, where the need to develop the 2018 - 2020 Open Government National Action Plan was emphasized, and to initiate steps to prepare Romania for the participation in the OGP Global Summit in Georgia taking place July 17 - 19, the government also said.

AGERPRES .

