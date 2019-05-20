Romania wins gold, silver medals at European Sambo Championships in Spain

Romania won two medals, one gold and one silver, at the European Sambo Championships at the weekend in Gijon (Spain), according to the website of the European Federation of Sambo.

Daniel Natea won the gold in the men's +100-kg category, after defeating Georgian Berdzenishvili Beka. The bronze medals went to Russian Andrej Volkov and Serbian Vladimir Gajic.Romanian Gheorghe Cristian Bodirlau got the silver in the men's 90-kg category, after losing the final to Russian David Oganisyan. Ukraine's Yaroslav Davydchuk and Dutch Mistral Janssen took the bronze.Competing were 238 athletes from 29 countries.