Romanian Bodybuilding, Fitness Federation makes history: 19 medals at European championships

Chairman of the Romanian Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (FRCF) Gabriel Toncean announced on Monday that at the first international competition of 2021, the IFBB European Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain, team Romania obtained the best result in the history of the federation, with 19 medals, of which 4 gold, 11 silver and 4 bronze, agerpres reports.

"The first international competition in 2021 was a resounding success for Romania. The Romanian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation team finished this competition with 19 medals: 4 gold, 11 silver and 4 bronze. Despite restrictions that made training a lot difficult to us, we managed to get the best result in the history of the federation! We virtually doubled the medal tally of 2020. I believe that in 2021 we have risen to the challenge and we have faced them with flying colors. I want to thank the athletes for the exceptional form in which they presented themselves and the clubs for the support provided," Toncean said on Facebook.

The national bodybuilding and fitness team, accompanied by the Toncean, competed May 12-16, in the European Championship in Santa Susanna, Spain.The team consisted of 34 athletes, three coaches - Costel Torcea, Cristian Firica and Gusti Moldovan - Chairman of the Referees Commission Calin Brehaita, as well as other FRCF officials.