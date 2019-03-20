Romanian climber Teofil Vlad, set to conquer Mount Everest

Romanian climber Teofil Vlad, who has recently conquered Mount Pumari in the Himalayas (7,160 meters), will leave on Thursday on an expedition targeting the climbing of the highest peak on the planet, Mount Everest (8,848 meters), according to a press release issued for AGERPRES.

The expedition will last more than two and a half months, and besides fulfilling a childhood dream, Teo Vlad will also take to Everest the message of the Climb Again mission.

''I am physically and mentally prepared to climb up there, on the world's greatest giant. This project, the Viva Everest Expedition, is a childhood dream, on the one hand, but the most challenging stakes in this trip are to draw attention to the Climb Again mission. All the wonders that Claudiu Miu is doing there in the gym must be known so that the young members of the national Paraclimbing team have the necessary visibility and the so useful encouragement to keep going," said Teo Vlad.

Climber Teo Vlad will head for Nepal on Thursday, and once he reaches the base camp of Mount Everest, he will be adjusting and acclimatizing for a period of at least four weeks. If the weather is good, Teo will climb the highest peak in the world later in May.

Teo Vlad works in sales, but also as a mountain guide and mountaineering coach, he is married, with two children, and he has had the climbing passion since childhood.

''The Climb Again cause is worth promoting. Last year I had an important sporting achievement that brought me great personal satisfaction - my first on Pumori, so I decided it was time I did something that meant something not just to me. As climbing is one of the things I am good at, as Everest is a known and understood symbol, I decided to convey the Climb Again message by climbing the highest peak in the world. I hope that this way we will increase the visibility of Climb Again among the general public," added Teo Vlad.