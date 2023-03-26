Romanian CoD concludes visit to Italy

Romanian Chief of Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, was on a visit to Italy between March 21-23 at the invitation of his counterpart, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the National Defence Ministry informs on Sunday.

The agenda of talks included assessments of the regional security situation, the strengthening of bilateral and allied ties and the collaborative development of defence capabilities. Also, the sides discussed the dynamics of the participation of the two armies in NATO and EU missions and operations, respectively stepping up joint training at the level of all force categories with a view to increasing interoperability, told Agerpres.

The Italian armed forces have a significant contribution to the implementation of allied measures in Romania for strengthening the deterrence and defence posture along the eastern flank. Also, a relevant aspect of cooperation is represented by the procurement of military equipment and by Italian specialist companies' ensuring the maintenance of certain military technical elements, the release states.

"I thanked my Italian counterpart for the remarkable mission performance by the Italian Air Force troops deployed to Romania starting in 2019. Since the beginning of the Russian Federation's aggression war in Ukraine, the Italian Air Force is at its second participation in Enhanced Air Policing and Enhanced Air Vigilance missions in Romania. We will continue to identify joint training opportunities and strengthen our strategic relations," Romania's Chief of Defence said.

His program included a ceremony for the presentation of the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Commander, with peace insignia for the military, to Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone; the distinction was conferred to the head of the Italian Armed Forces by the president of Romania in sign of high appreciation of the constant interest and support provided to our country

The visit also included meetings with the Romanian ambassador to Italy Gabriela Dancau, as well as with leaders of the Center for High Defence Studies (Centro Alti Studi per la Difesa), the Joint Operations Command (Comando Operativo di Vertice Interforze), respectively with representatives of several companies of the Italian defence industry.