Romanian (Dobrudja) hamsters, discovered in Danube Delta, for first time in three years

The Danube Delta National Institute for Research and Development (INCDDD) Tulcea announced, on Thursday evening, that for the first time in the last three years, researchers have discovered this week three Romanian or Dobrudja (Mesocricetus newtoni) hamsters in the Delta.

In the text posted on Facebook and signed by researchers Gabriel Chisamera and Mihai Marinov, it is mentioned that, in the perimeter of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve (RBDD), the Romanian hamster is very rarely found on the northern and western coasts of the Razim-Sinoie complex and in some areas between Tulcea and Murighiol."It is considered a rare animal for which there are no estimates of the population trend, but it is considered to be decreasing. The limiting factors are mainly represented by the restriction of the habitat as a result of the expansion of intensive agriculture. The trapping of the three hamsters, followed by rapid releases, were carried out by Pocora Viorel, and the coordination of the hamster monitoring activity was carried out by Chisamera Gabriel and Marinov Mihai," mentions the source.The trapping of the three specimens is all the more special as during this period the species goes into hibernation."The Dobrudja hamster hibernates from October to March, with periodic awakenings to consume from the food reserves gathered from summer and autumn, the hibernation period being determined by the temperature," the INCDDD post states.According to the source, the monitoring actions of mammals of community interest were carried out by INCDDD specialists as part of the project "Revision of the RBDD management plan and regulation", carried out in the period 2019-2022 by the RBDD Administration.