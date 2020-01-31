 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian duo Ruse-Cristian advances to Andrezieux-Boutheon Open doubles final

pro sport
Elena-Gabriela Ruse,

Romanian tennis duo Elena Gabriela Ruse/Jaqueline Cristian on Thursday advanced to the women's doubles final event at the 60,000-USD W60 Andrezieux-Boutheon ITF tournament in Andrezieux-Boutheon, France, after defeating Yana Sizikova (Russia)/Nina Stojanovic (Serbia) 6-1 4-6 10-8.

Ruse and Cristian prevailed in an hour and 15 minutes over the top seed pairing. The Romanians led 3-0 in the second set, but lost in the end, winning closely a super tiebreak.

In the final, Ruse and Cristian will play Ekaterine Gorgodze (Georgia)/Raluca Serban (Cyprus), who defeated Spanish pairing Marina Bassols Ribera/Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-4 6-0 in the semi-finals.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.