Romanian duo Ruse-Cristian advances to Andrezieux-Boutheon Open doubles final

Romanian tennis duo Elena Gabriela Ruse/Jaqueline Cristian on Thursday advanced to the women's doubles final event at the 60,000-USD W60 Andrezieux-Boutheon ITF tournament in Andrezieux-Boutheon, France, after defeating Yana Sizikova (Russia)/Nina Stojanovic (Serbia) 6-1 4-6 10-8.

Ruse and Cristian prevailed in an hour and 15 minutes over the top seed pairing. The Romanians led 3-0 in the second set, but lost in the end, winning closely a super tiebreak.In the final, Ruse and Cristian will play Ekaterine Gorgodze (Georgia)/Raluca Serban (Cyprus), who defeated Spanish pairing Marina Bassols Ribera/Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-4 6-0 in the semi-finals.