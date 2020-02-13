Romanian Gendarmerie conduct about 45,000 missions in 2019 at events attended by over 1mil people

In 2019, the Romanian Gendarmerie conducted 45,790 public peace missions, provided 400,122 mixed patrols and 208,794 patrols of gendarmes only, acting Interior Minister Marcel Vela said Thursday, when the Gendarmerie unveiled its 2019 activity report.

"The gendarmes carried out 892 special and anti-terrorist missions together with its partners; 27 with the National Prison Administration; 62 with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT);. 439 with the BCCO anti-terrorism brigade; 9 with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA); 23 with the DGA General Anti-Corruption Directorate, and 332 with other bodies. I think the Gendarmerie is on the right track," said Vela.He said that in 2019, the Gendarmerie detected 15,205 crimes, of which 6,075 on their own and 9,126 jointly with the Police, having managed 10,662 public events and manifestations attended by over one million people."I know, you estimate gendarmes, that you do not have the easiest job. I know that there is still more work to be done to become among the most beloved people and I urge you to do your job in the spirit of the law. I can guarantee you that together we will be able to win back the citizens' trust. The barometer of your professionalism is the citizen, and the citizens must be satisfied that we are at their service," said Vela.