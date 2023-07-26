Romanian Rebecca Muller secures medal at European Junior Boxing Championships in Ploiesti

Romanian boxer Rebecca Micaela Muller secured a medal at the European Boxing Championships for juniors in southeastern Ploiesti, Tuesday, after defeating Serbian Nikolina Dzida in the quarters, on points (5-0).

Muller will box in the semifinals with the Bulgarian Hrista Antonova Ninova (July 27).

This is the sixth medal secured by the Romanian delegation.

Three Romanians qualified for the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

At cat. 48 kg, Nicholas Boncu debuted with a victory, in the round of 16, against the Hungarian Abel Zeteny Koromi (5-0), and in the quarters he will face the Bulgarian Anghel Martinov Samuilov (July 27).

Within the limits of cat. 52 kg, Fabian Stroe defeated the Finnish Hussenreza Haidari in the round of 16, on points (5-0), and will meet the Hungarian Peter Benedek in the quarters (July 27).

Alexandru Ovidiu Suvache prevailed on points (4-1) against the Spaniard Eugenio Montoya Calero, in the eighth cat. 66 kg, and in the quarters he will box against the Georgian Elnur Abdulaevi (July 27).

Romania participates with 25 boxers, 13 male and 13 female, at the Junior European Championship (15 and 16 years old), the total number of participants being 378, of which 260 male and 118 female.AGERPRES