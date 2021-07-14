Romanian tennis players, qualified for different tournaments, in singles and doubles events

The Romanian-German pair made up of Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz advanced, on Tuesday, to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event of the tennis tournament in Hamburg (ATP), featuring total prizes worth 1,168,220 euro, defeating the pairing made up of Ruben Gonzales (Philippines)/Hunter Johnson (USA), 6-0, 6-1.

Tecau and Krawietz, the main seeds, prevailed after only 41 minutes, the opponents not having any break ball.

Tecau and Krawietz secured a cheque of 11,820 euros and 90 ATP doubles rankings points, and will play in the quarterfinals against the Germans Daniel Altmaier/Rudolf Molleker.* * *Romanian tennis players Marius Copil and Filip Jianu qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of sixteen of the Concord Open challenger tournament, in northeastern Iasi, endowed with total prizes of 88,520 euros.It took Copil (30 years old, 224 ATP) three sets to defeat Bulgarian Aleksandar Lazarov (23 years old, 534 ATP), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, in almost two hours of play (1 h 49 min).Marius Copil secured a cheque for 1,460 euros and 8 ATP points, and will play in the round of sixteen against the Croatian Duje Ajdukovic (20 years old, 281 ATP), who beat Cezar Cretu 6-3, 6-2.Filip Cristian Jianu (19 years old, 324 ATP) won against another Romanian, Dan Alexandru Tomescu (22 years old, 840 ATP), in two sets, 6-4, 6-3, after one hour and 37 minutes.Jianu also secured a 1,460 euro cheque and 8 ATP points, and the next opponent will be the Italian Riccardo Bonadio (27 years old, 278 ATP), who defeated the Frenchman Enzo Couacaud, the second seed, 7-6 (5) , 6-3.* * *The Romanian-Italian pair made up of Irina Bara/Sara Errani heatedly qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Budapest (WTA), endowed with total prizes of 235,238 US dollars, after winning against the pairing made up of Ekaterine Gorgodze (Georgia)/Tereza Mihalikova (Slovakia), 4-6, 6-1 , 15-13.Bara and Errani got the victory after an hour and 37 minutes, in the fourth ball of the match, after saving two more.Bara and Errani secured a cheque of 2,300 US dollars and 60 doubles WTA points, and will play in the quarterfinals against the main seeds, the Russians Anna Kalinskaya and Yana Sizikova.