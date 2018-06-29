Romanian-US meeting on conventional arms control and nonproliferation

Secretary of State for Euro-Atlantic bilateral and strategic affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) George Ciamba had a meeting on Friday with Yleem Poblete, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance, the two having an exchange of opinions regarding the stage and perspectives of the conventional arms control regime and of the measures and initiatives in the domain of nonproliferation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"During talks, the Romanian official stressed the importance of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries as an essential component of Romania's foreign and security policy. Moreover, he highlighted the statute of stable and predictable partner of Romania within the North-Atlantic Alliance. The two officials voiced satisfaction for the excellent level of the bilateral dialogue and cooperation between Romania and the United States along the line of conventional arms control and nonproliferation," reads the release.According to the quoted source, Secretary of State George Ciamba reiterated Romania's main stance concerning the need to "clearly and non-selectively observe" international obligations and existent commitments, which constitute "the foundation of the European security architecture."At the same time, he underscored the importance of agreements in arm control for the strategic stability and international security, which "must be preserved and consolidated through common efforts and constructive approaches.""Yleem Poblete emphasised Romania's substantial contribution to the Euro-Atlantic space and pleaded for the continuation of the deepened dialogue on security and defence topics," MAE's release further shows.