Romanian women's squad books ticket for table tennis team world quarters, Paris Olympics

The Romanian women's squad on Wednesday booked their ticket for the quarterfinals of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan (South Korea), but also for the Olympic Games in Paris, after defeating Egypt 3-0.

Bernadette Szocs was the first to win a point for the tricolors, edging out Hana Goda 3-1 (11-2, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6). Next was Elizabeta Samara's turn to pull off a spectacular victory against Dina Meshref, 3-2 (11-13, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-9), with a comeback from 0-2 in sets. The winning point was scored by Adina Diaconu, who prevailed over her opponent Yousra Helmi 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-5), told Agerpres.

Romania will play in the quarterfinals the strong Japanese team in a a match scheduled for Thursday.

The Romanian team is made of players Bernadette Szocs, Elizabeta Samara, Andreea Dragoman, Adina Diaconu, Elena Zaharia, coaches Viorel Filimon and Mihaela Steff, and physiotherapist Petrut Ghita.

At the previous two editions of the World Championships in 2018 (Halmstad, Sweden) and 2014 (Tokyo, Japan), the Romanian women's national team finished fifth.

The Romanian men's team will also play in the round of 16 on Wednesday (13:00 Romanian time) against China, the reigning world and Olympic champion.

Following the success of the women's table tennis squad, Romania's 2024 Olympic Team now counts 76 athletes, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee said.