Romanians record highest drop in expenditure on transport as part of total consumption of households

Expenditures on transport dropped in most EU Member States as share of the total consumption expenditures of households, between 2008 and 2018, with the most significant drop having been recorded in Romania, where it dropped from 15.1 per cent to 11.2 per cent, that is a 3.9 per cent drop, according to data provided by the Eurostat.

In 2018, households in Slovakia spent the least of their total consumption expenditure of transport, namely 6.6 per cent, Croatia spent 9.7 per cent, the Czech Republic 10.4 per cent and Romania 11.2 per cent. On the opposite side of the scale, households in Slovenia spent the most of their total consumption expenditure on transport, 16.9 per cent, followed by Lithuania and Luxembourg, both with 15.8 per cent.As an average, in 2018, households in the European Union (EU) spent 13.2 per cent of their total consumption expenditure on transport. This represents a total expenditure of over 1.1 trillion euros, equivalent to 7.2 per cent of the EU's GDP or 2,220 per EU inhabitant.Transport is the EU's second largest household expenditure item after housing (24.0 per cent of total consumption expenditure). Food and non-alcoholic beverages spending follows on the third place (12.1 per cent).