Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,565 on roughly 36,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 3,565 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 611 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 36,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 407 are in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest - 975 and the counties of Cluj - 218 and Timis - 256.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2.784.651 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

There are 4,068 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, by 272 fewer than the day before; 229 of this total are children.

630 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, by 3 fewer than the previous day, 4 of whom are children. Of the total number of ICU patients, 566 are unvaccinated.

- Deaths -

According to the Health Ministry, 70 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 37 men and 33 women (including ten cases previously unaccounted for). The age of the deceased ranges from 30-39 to over 80. All deaths were in patients with underlying conditions.

Out of the total of 70 fatalities, 58 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients were in the 35 and 90 age group.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,226 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.