Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 21 to 1,708

Another 21 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania in the past 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,708, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced.

The latest victims are 12 men and 9 women, who had been hospitalized in Bucharest and in the counties of Arges, Bacau, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Dambovita, Galati, Giurgiu, Maramures, Mehedinti, Prahova, Sibiu and Tulcea.Of these, two deaths were in the 50 - 59 age range, seven in the 60 - 69 age range, eight in the 70 - 79 age range, and four in people over 80 years of age.All the victims had underlying medical conditions.