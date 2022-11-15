Romania's economy slows down to 1.3 pct in Q3

Romania's economy slowed down to 1.3 percent in Q3 2022 compared to the previous quarter, from a quarterly growth rate of 1.8 percent in Q2, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a release on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

According to the INS flash estimate, in Q3 the GDP was 4 percent up year-over-year in unadjusted terms, and 4.7 percent higher in seasonally adjusted terms.

In the nine months to September, Romania's GDP increased 4.3 percent year-over-year in seasonally adjusted terms, and 5 percent in adjusted terms.

"Following the revision of the unadjusted series by including the GDP estimate for Q3 2022 in the quarterly series, the seasonally adjusted series was recalculated, with changes in the volume indices compared to the second provisional version of the Q3 GDP as published in release No. 257 of October 12, 2022. Thus: the results for Q1 2022 compared to Q4 2021 were revised downwards from 106.4 percent to 104.4 percent; the results for Q2 2022 compared to Q1 2022 were revised from 105.0 percent to 103.9 percent," the INS said.