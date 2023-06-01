Romania's Iohannis, Zelenski release common statement of the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenski, on Thursday sent a joint statement regarding the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, told Agerpres.

"The President of Romania and the President of Ukraine welcome Ukraine's significant progress in advancing on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration; they confirm their commitment to strengthen joint efforts to support Ukraine's integration with the Alliance and to implement NATO standards; they also express their willingness to organize bilateral consultations regarding the international security guarantees for Ukraine before obtaining the status of a NATO member, based on the Kyiv Security Pact of September 13, 2022," reads the statement signed by the two heads of state.

According to the same document, Romania will continue to promote the Alliance's political and practical support for Ukraine in order to ensure Ukraine's ability to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Ukraine will continue to deepen its interoperability with NATO and to modernize its security and military forces.

"Ukraine particularly appreciates the political and practical support offered by Romania and the Romanian people in these critical moments (...) the welcoming of refugees, transit through the national territory of international assistance, facilitation of grain exports, support for Ukraine's national defence efforts and increasing resilience, including increasing defence capabilities; Ukraine welcomes the efforts and initiatives proposed by Romania regarding post-conflict reconstruction," the joint statement states.

According to the same source, Romania will support Ukraine as long as necessary, will continue to offer multidimensional support for Ukraine and request the strengthening of international support and assistance for Ukraine. Romania will support Ukraine in post-conflict reconstruction and recovery in order to ensure a stable, safe and resilient state.

Also, the joint statement shows, the two heads of state note that Romania supports Ukraine in order to obtain the status of a NATO member state, as soon as the conditions are met, and continues to work together to support the stability and resilience of the vulnerable states in the region affected by the Russian Federation's war of aggression, to ensure the freedom and safety of navigation in the Black Sea, in compliance with the international norms and principles, but also to achieve security, stability, democracy and lasting prosperity in the Black Sea region.

The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenski, are participating, in the Republic of Moldova, in the second summit of the European Political Community (EPC). Approximately 50 presidents, prime ministers and high-ranking European officials are present at the summit held at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca village, Anenii Noi district, located approximately 35 kilometers from Chisinau, the capital city of the Republic of Moldova .