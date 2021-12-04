Romania’s National Cathedral has become a cardinal point, Patriarchal Auxiliary Bishop Ieronim says

“The National Cathedral has become a cardinal point,” the Patriarchal Auxiliary Bishop Ieronim of Sinaia said on the third anniversary of the consecration of the Cathedral’s altar.

The bishop referred to the fact that the Cathedral can be seen from a considerable distance on clear days – such as from the Bucharest-Pitesti highway or the Bucharest-Ploiesti highway.

“Just as the Chosen People, on their way to the Promised Land, saw in the sky clouds and the Pillar of Fire that guided them, so this Cathedral is not only a place of prayer for the whole nation and a memorial for heroes but also a place of guidance of our entire people.”

“It is a place where we will meet the Romanians in communion at the most important moments of the Church and of our nation.”

The third anniversary was marked with a festive Divine Liturgy at the Chapel of the National Cathedral on Thursday, November 25. On this occasion, the relics of the Holy Great Martyr Catherine were brought to the chapel for veneration.

“We give thanks to God on this anniversary of three years since the moment of eternity that was fulfilled here, at the National Cathedral, when His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel accompanied by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, about a hundred hierarchs and a significant assembly of priests, officiated the consecration of the Cathedral’s altar and iconostasis, which, with the entrance to this wonderful and monumental construction, attracted all eyes with great admiration because they are of a special grace, of a very special majesty.”

“It was a time of spiritual emulation,” Bishop Ieronim of Sinaia noted, “of renewal for our inner determination to be closer to God, to serve our ideals of spiritual betterment.”

“We rejoice and encouraged

The hierarch also noted that “this moment remains, for the time being, a defining moment in our longing to see the Cathedral completed, through contributions as complex as possible and from as many sources as possible.”

“We are happy and, at the same time, we are encouraged because the work is much more advanced,” His Grace said, adding that “there is still a lot of work to be done and support is still needed.”

“We hope that by the gift of God, slowly but surely, as before, the works will be carried out.”

“May God help us,” the hierarch prayed.

“May God help His Beatitude the Patriarch, the National Church Council, the members of the Holy Synod, the dioceses that also contribute to it, and all the faithful. May it help us all to see this work perfected in unity and generosity.”

“And when we celebrate 100 years since the elevation of our Church to the rank of Patriarchate, this Cathedral will be ready, this special dream of many generations will be realized and fulfilled,” Patriarch Daniel’s delegate said, ending his speech.