Romania's Popovici becomes latest Red Bull Cliff Diving world series champion

Romanian athlete Constantin Popovici became the new champion of the Red Bull Cliff Diving world series after winning the last stage of the 2023 season, held on Saturday and Sunday in New Zealand.

The defending world champion managed two sensational dives from a platform up at 27 metres that won him the stage and the King Kahekili Trophy. His compatriot Catalin Preda, the world vice-champion in Fukuoka, took the silver in Auckland and ended the season in the fourth place overall.

Since 2009, the first edition of the Red Bull Cliff Diving circuit, only four athletes have won the King Kahekili Trophy, Constantin Popovici being now the fifth champion in the history of the competition.

He started the season with two victories, in Boston and Paris, and before the last stage he was in the first position in the general ranking with a lead of 133 points over second-ranked British Aidan Heslop.

In Auckland, Popovici scored 413.90 points, followed by Catalin Preda, 411.65 points, and Spain's Carlos Gimeno, 404.15 points.

Popovici is topping the general standing of the season with 1,032 points, followed by British Aidan Heslop, 809 points, Spain's Carlos Gimeno, 703 points, and Catalin Preda, 698 points.