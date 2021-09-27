Romania's Priceputu, Axente win gold at Beach Wrestling World Series

Romania's Stefania Priceputu (50 kg) and Catalina Axente (+70 kg) won gold medals on Sunday in the senior finals of the Beach Wrestling World Series on the Neversea Beach in Constanta, Romania.

Team Romania finished with two gold and four bronze medals, according to the Romanian Wrestling Federation, agerpres reports.

The bronze medals went to Denisa Iuliana Fodor (women's 60 kg), Adina Ionela Irimia (women's 70 kg), Madalin Minzala (men's 80 kg) and Vasile Vlad Caras (men's +90 kg).Adding up to the senior athletes' medal tally are 11 medals won by Romanian cadet wrestlers - two gold, four silver and five bronze medals - on Thursday, at the Beach Wrestling World Championships also on the Neversea beach, as well as the 10 medals - one gold, three silver and six bronze - grabbed by junior wrestlers at the Beach Wrestling World Championships on Friday.