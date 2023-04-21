Romania's public road network at 86,338 km as of end-2022

At the end of 2022, Romania's public road network totaled 86,338 kilometers, of which almost half were modernized, while the length of its railway network stood at over 10,615 km, of which main lines accounted for 56.2 percent, shows data released by on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

As of December 31, 2022, national roads covered 17,582 km (20.4 percent), county roads - 35,132 km (40.7 percent), and communal roads - 33,622 km (38.9 percent).

As far as the pavement is concerned, the structure of the public road network was as follows: 48.2 percent (41,653 km) were modernized roads (94.1 percent of which were covered in heavy and medium-coated asphalt), 24.3 percent (20,956 km) were covered in lightweight coating, and 27.5 percent (23,727 km) were cobbled and dirt roads.

As far as the technical state of public roads is concerned, 29.9 percent of the length of the modernized roads and 41.1 percent of the length of roads in lightweight coating had exceeded their service life.

According to statistical data, of the total length of national roads, 6,197 km (35.2 percent) were European roads, 949 km (5.4 percent) were motorways; by the number of traffic lanes, 2,064 km (11.7 percent) were four-lane roads, 308 km (1.8 percent) were three-lane roads, and 35 km (0.2 percent) were six-lane roads.

Also, 49.2 percent of the total county roads were modernized, and 35 percent of communal roads were cobbled.

At the end of 2022, there were 10,615 km of railway in public use, of which 10,519 km (99.1 percent) standard-gauge lines, 91 km (0.9 percent) wide-gauge lines, and 5 km narrow-gauge lines.

The density of railway per 1,000 square km was 44.5, with the highest densities in the Bucharest-Ilfov region (206.3 per thousand), the West region (60 per thousand), the North-West region (47.9 per thousand) and the South-Muntenia region (43.8 per thousand).

The length of main railway was 5,961 km, accounting for 56.2 percent of the total railway lines in operation. AGERPRES