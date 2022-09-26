"Romantic Mickiewicz-Eminescu Bridge," a Romanian-Polish project, to be performed in Iasi

The "Stefan Zeromski" Theatre from Kielce, Poland, in collaboration with the "Vasile Alecsandri" National Theatre from Iasi have initiated a joint project, called "Romantic Mickiewicz-Eminescu Bridge."

According to a press release, in the framework of this project, the two theatre institutions co-produced #mickiewiczeminescu, a show in both Romanian and Polish, which brings together the best-known poems of Adam Mickiewicz and Mihai Eminescu, told Agerpres.

The show, directed by Tanja Miletic Orucevic and Radu Ghilas, will be seen for the first time in Iasi, on September 29, at the Cub Theatre, and then in Kielce, in November.

According to the same source, the project aims to popularize the lyrical work of the two great romantic poets, on the stages in Romania (Iasi National Theatre) and Poland (the "Stefan Zeromski" Theatre in Kielce).

The "Year of Polish Romanticism" is celebrated on the occasion of the 200th anniversary since the publication of Adam Mickiewicz's "Ballads and Romances." The event is marked by the "Adam Mickiewicz" Institute through numerous cultural projects launched around the world, with the aim of making Polish romanticism better known.

The projects organized by the Adam Mickiewicz Institute within the "Year of Polish Romanticism" bring to light the ideas of Polish romanticism as a point of confluence of several cultures, visions and artistic currents. It also certifies the fact that the romantic legacy still strongly influences Polish and foreign artists today, creating a fertile space for artistic dialogue.

The project is part of the "44 x Mickiewicz" Programme, a programme financed by the "Adam Mickiewicz" Institute. Co-organizers are: the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, culture.pl, the "Stefan Zeromski" Theatre in Kielce and the National Theatre in Iasi.