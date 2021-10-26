Romgaz, ExxonMobil reach agreement on purchase of Neptun Deep project stake

Romanian state-owned oil and gas company Romgaz has finalized exclusive negotiations to reach an agreement with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Holdings Ltd on the terms and conditions for the acquisition of the Neptun Deep project stake, so that the deal could be finalized in the first quarter of 2022, Romgaz said in a Tuesday release to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"SNGN Romgaz SA and ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Holdings Ltd. have finalized exclusive negotiations and reached an agreement on the terms and conditions for the acquisition of all the shares issued by (representing 100 percent of the share capital of) ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited, which holds 50 percent of the acquired rights and obligations committed to under the Leasehold Agreement for oil exploration, development and exploitation in the XIX Neptun Deep block, as well as regarding the transfer of the project operations to OMV Petrom SA starting with the date of the transaction's completion," the report states.

After getting the nod of the Romgaz S.A Board of Directors and the approval of the company's shareholders' Extraordinary General Meeting, the agreement will materialize in the signing of the stake purchase contract. Depending on these approvals and the fulfillment of the suspensive conditions set forth by the purchase contract, it is estimated that the transaction will be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

ExxonMobil and OMV Petrom are currently equal partners in the Neptun Deep deepwater project, where exploration has revealed deposits estimated at 42-84 billion cubic meters.

ExxonMobil announced its intention to exit Romania, and OMV Petrom said it might decide next year to invest in the Neptun Deep project, depending on the legislative changes in Romania and on the market situation.