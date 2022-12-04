 
     
Romgaz prepares to exploit the 250 Noul Sasesc well, in Sibiu county

Romgaz is allocating over 11 million RON for provisional preparatory works, drilling and production tests at the 250 Noul Sascesc exploitation well, according to an announcement published on the public tender website.

The contract, with an estimated value of 11.213 million RON, will be awarded through an open tender, based on the lowest price criterion.

"The well shall be located in the outside of built-up areas of Laslea commune, Sibiu county. The location of the well is envisaged next to an existing mining road (Dc 3802), and access to the objective will be made from CR [County Road] 143A (km 2+977, right side) on the Dc3802 road, W direction, towards the location of the 250 Noul Sascesc well," the announcement says.

The procurement does not involve the completion of a framework-agreement and is not covered by the agreement on public procurement.

The deadline for receiving bids or requests to participate is January 9, 2023, 15:00hrs. Bids or participation requests must be submitted in Romanian.

The tender opening date is January 9, 2023, 15:00hrs. AGERPRES

