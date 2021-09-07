Roughly 139,500 cross-border travelers in past 24 hours

Approximately 139,500 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with over 36,000 means of transport (of which 13,300 freight box trucks) underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were about 64,200 travelers by 16,400 means of transport on the inbound, and 75,300 travelers by 19,600 means of transport on the outbound.

Roughly 35,700 people and 16,700 means of transport (6,800 freight box trucks) crossed the border with Hungary, of which about 21,100 people by 10,700 means of transport and 10,700 freight box trucks on the outbound.

In the reporting interval border police found 53 misdeeds (34 infractions and 19 contraventions) committed by Romanian and foreign citizens at crossing points and the green border.

20 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 15 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons