Salvati Bucurestiul Association asks for financial aid to avoid dissolution

Save Bucharest Association has asked for help to raise 60,000 RON, the amount which it claims it could pay the legal expenses with to the real estate developer One Mircea Eliade Properties and avoid dissolution.

"Thank you for the reactions of solidarity with the cause of the Save Bucharest Association yesterday and today. People who want to help the association can donate. (...) We are still short of 60,000 RON to close the payment obligations to the One company, in the most extensive interpretation," the organization announced, on Friday, in a message on Facebook, Agerpres informs.

The real estate developer One Mircea Eliade Properties obtained on Wednesday at the 5th District Court a decision regarding the dissolution of the Salvati Bucurestiul Association, founded by the current general mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan. The court's decision comes after Salvati Bucurestiul Association no longer had the money to pay court costs to the developer, in a case in which several civic organizations contested the construction of a real estate complex in the Floreasca neighbourhood.

"The situation is as follows. At the request of the residents of the Floreasca neighbourhood, several non-governmental organizations contested in court the One Mircea Eliade real estate project developed by the One and Auchan Romania companies. Initially, there were also several owners' associations, but they were intimidated by the One company and they did not maintain their requests. There were two important files: 25248/3/2018 - in which the environmental agreement, initiated by the Slvati Bucurestiul Association and the Militia Spirituala Association, was contested, and the file no. 4858/3/2019 - in which they were contested the Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ) and the building permit, initiated by the Salvati Bucurestiul Association and the SOS Orasul Association. The courts rejected both actions and ordered the following court costs: 95,000 RON for One and 130,000 RON for Auchan in file 25248/3/2018 and 50,000 RON for One and 25,000 RON for Auchan in file 4858/3/2019," the Salvati Bucurestiul Association explained.According to the said association, since the three NGOs could not pay these amounts, the One company initiated judicial actions to terminate them."The Spiritual Militia Association could not pay and was dissolved by a final decision. The SOS Orasul Association collected and paid the sum of 50,000 RON to One and requested the dismissal of the dissolution action as One had recovered its money. Courtesy of Auchan, One bought Auchan's debt of 25,000 RON from Auchan Romania and requested the dissolution of SOS Orasul for this amount as well. The SOS Orasul association also collected and paid the amount of 25,000 RON. The final decision in the case of the dissolution of SOS Orasul will be pronounced in January 2024 by the Cluj Tribunal," Salvati Bucurestiul also said.The NGO added that it managed to collect and pay the amount of 95,000 RON to the developer of One Mircea Eliade Properties and then requested the rejection of the dissolution action, since One had recovered its money."With the good knowledge of Auchan, One also bought from Auchan the debt of 130,000 RON of Auchan and requested the dissolution of the Salvati Bucurestiul Association for this amount as well. The Salvati Bucurestiul Association managed to collect 70,000 RON of the amount originally owed to Auchan and requested the postponement of the dissolution action until it is clarified whether it has to pay the court costs in full or only half where it acted together with the dissolved Militia Spirituala Association. District Court 5 rejected the postponement request and ordered, in the first instance, the dissolution of the Salvati Bucurestiul Association. We believe that, if we pay the remaining 60,000 RON, the appeal court will accept the appeal and maintain the existence of the Salvati Bucurestiul Association," the NGO explained.