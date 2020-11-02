SARS-CoV-2 new infections: 4,041 cases; total number hits 250,704, death toll reaches 7,153

As many as 4,041 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 has been recorded, compared to the last report, following 10,566 tests carried at national level, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Monday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

As of Monday, a total number of 250,704 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 177,361 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 3,274,870 tests have been processed at the national level. Of these, 10,566 were performed in the last 24 hours, 7,089 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 3,477 upon request.

The counties of Salaj, Cluj and Timis registered the highest cumulative incidence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus calculated in the last 14 days, of 4.31, respectively 4.3 and 4.00 per thousand inhabitants.

According to the GCS, the cumulative incidence of infection with the new coronavirus is 5.17 in Salaj, 4.98 in Cluj, 4.46 in Alba, 4.36 in Timis, 4.04 in Sibiu, 3.91 in Bucharest, 3.86 in Bihor, 3.5 in Arad and 3.36 in Mures.

A total of 820 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

As many as 11,702 people with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital in specialized health units, and 916 are in intensive care units.

In Romania, 30,083 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in self-isolation at home and 11,114 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 55,963 people are in quarantine at home, and 15 in institutionalized quarantine, shows GCS.

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 7,844 sanctions, amounting to 1,511,400 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 86 people (48 men and 38 women) infected with the novel coronavirus died, the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 7,153.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 30 - 39 years, four in the age category 50 - 59 years, 29 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 33 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 19 in the category over 80 years. According to the GCS, 80 of the deaths occurred in patients with a medical history, three patients did not have a medical history, and for three others no comorbidities have been reported to date.

Bucharest - 592 and the counties of Constanta - 375, Dolj - 211, Bihor - 193, Arges - 176 and Brasov - 163 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stays put at 6,852, and the number of deaths remains at 126.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded so far in Bucharest - 36,888 and in the counties of Iasi - 11,118, Brasov - 9,920, Prahova - 9,887, Cluj - 9,836, Timis - 9,596, Suceava - 9,527 and Bacau - 8,520.