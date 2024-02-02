Scheduled events for February 2

DIPLOMACY:

- Minister of foreign affairs Luminita Odobescu pays visit to Brussels, where she will participate in the Ministerial Forum of the EU for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) meeting, and the informal meeting of the foreign affairs ministers of EU member states (Gymnich format)

ECONOMY:

- Ministry of Finance organizes tender for additional issue of bonds worth RON 90 M

SPORTS:

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Swimming Championships in Doha (Feburuary 2-18)