Scheduled events for March 7, 2024

PRESIDENCY:
- President Klaus Iohannis will receive at the Cotroceni presidential palace:
* the Austrian federal chancellor, Karl Nehammer
* the Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk
* the Finnish prime minister, Petteri Orpo
* the vice-president of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani
GOVERNMENT:
- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will meet with:
* the Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis
* the Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk
* the president of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd
* the Austrian federal chancellor, Karl Nehammer
- Government reunion
POLITICS:
- European People's Party Congress (6-7 March, at Romexpo)
* second plenary session
* speeches given by president Klaus Iohannis and heads of state and government from the EU
* the vote and election of the EPP candidate for the position of president of the European Commission, followed by the result announcement
ECONOMY: