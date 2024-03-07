Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Scheduled events for March 7, 2024

captura video
iohannis

PRESIDENCY:

- President Klaus Iohannis will receive at the Cotroceni presidential palace:

* the Austrian federal chancellor, Karl Nehammer

* the Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk

* the Finnish prime minister, Petteri Orpo

* the vice-president of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani

GOVERNMENT:

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will meet with:

* the Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis

* the Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk

* the president of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd

* the Austrian federal chancellor, Karl Nehammer

- Government reunion

POLITICS:

- European People's Party Congress (6-7 March, at Romexpo)

* second plenary session

* speeches given by president Klaus Iohannis and heads of state and government from the EU

* the vote and election of the EPP candidate for the position of president of the European Commission, followed by the result announcement

ECONOMY:

- Govnet Conferences organizes the 6th edition of White Collar Crime and Corporate Fraud in Romania

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.