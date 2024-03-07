Scheduled events for March 7, 2024

PRESIDENCY:

- President Klaus Iohannis will receive at the Cotroceni presidential palace:

* the Austrian federal chancellor, Karl Nehammer

* the Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk

* the Finnish prime minister, Petteri Orpo

* the vice-president of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani

GOVERNMENT:

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will meet with:

* the Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis

* the Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk

* the president of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd

* the Austrian federal chancellor, Karl Nehammer

- Government reunion

POLITICS:

- European People's Party Congress (6-7 March, at Romexpo)

* second plenary session

* speeches given by president Klaus Iohannis and heads of state and government from the EU

* the vote and election of the EPP candidate for the position of president of the European Commission, followed by the result announcement

ECONOMY:

- Govnet Conferences organizes the 6th edition of White Collar Crime and Corporate Fraud in Romania